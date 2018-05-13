Key WNBA dates
Thursday: Roster cutdown day
Friday: Regular season begins
Next Sunday: Lynx season opener vs. Los Angeles at Target Center (4 p.m., ESPN2)
July 28: All-Star Game at Target Center
Aug. 19: End of regular season
Aug. 21: Playoffs begin
Sept. 16: Last possible Finals date
