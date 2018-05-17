The 15-member site council of Patrick Henry High school is voting Thursday evening on whether or not to change the school name, amid a passionate debate among the proponents and opponents. The vote is a key step forward in the multilayered name-change process.

“We expect a vote in the site council meeting,” said Quinton Bonds, a spokesman for the school and a site council member.

Three weeks ago, the supporters and opponents of the name change argued before the school’s site council, comprised of community members, business owners and parents. The vote was pushed to May 17 because many alumni said at the time that they hadn’t been informed about the proposal.

A group of students and staff has raised objections to being associated with Patrick Henry — a Revolutionary War-era political leader and a slave owner. Another group representing school alumni are opposing the name change, arguing that “one cannot rewrite history” and citing the “heavy cost” involved.

At least 10 members, or two-thirds of the site council members, must vote in favor of the name change for it to be approved. If the change is approved, the council needs to send at least three proposed new names along with a cost plan to Minneapolis schools Superintendent Ed Graff for his approval or disapproval. Topping the list of possible names: Unity, Liberty, Victory, Freedom and Union. Graff would then send no more than three names to the Minneapolis school board for a final decision.

The name change demand at Patrick Henry High reflects a nationwide movement to expunge the names of school buildings and public places honoring controversial figures in the history of the United States. Recently, Alexander Ramsey’s name was erased from a south Minneapolis school after he called for the extermination of the Dakota people. The school was renamed for Justice Alan Page, Minnesota’s first black state Supreme Court justice.

Those for the name change said they did not want to be identified with Henry, a slave owner. Well known for his declaration “Give me liberty, or give me death” in 1775, Henry was a slaveholder throughout his adult life.

“There have been name changes across United States. I don’t know why it is taking time for Patrick Henry. We need to take a conscious decision,” said KerryJo Felder, a school board member who supports the name change.

Monte Miller, one of the opponents and a member of the Henry Foundation, argued that one of the consequences of having a different name would mean losing the foundation named after the controversial leader. An online petition by Joe Robeck, a 1978 Patrick Henry High graduate, to save the name already has collected nearly 950 signatures.

Some opponents of the name change argue that it carries a hefty price tag. The cost is estimated at $20,000 to $30,0000. The school has started a GoFundMe campaign, and already has raised $6,000 toward their $10,000 goal.

Patrick Henry High’s renaming, if it happens, would be different from Ramsey’s because it would involve changing the high school mascot, the Patriots, as well. Also, it would be costlier because it would include rebranding the high school uniform, sports club jerseys, score boards, etc.

“Unlike Ramsey Middle School, high schools have sports clubs and teams which need more branding. Hence the cost would be more,” said Nan Miller, Director of Policy Development at Minneapolis Public Schools.