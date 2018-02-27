KEY DEADLINE TRADES

The four first-round picks swapped — not including the two conditional selections — on Monday were the most to move on the final day of NHL trading since at least 2008, according to league figures. And no first-rounders had moved on each of the previous two trade deadline days. Those surrendering first-rounders were Nashville, Vegas, Winnipeg and Tampa Bay.

Western Conference

Anaheim: Got F Jason Chimera from the N.Y. Islanders for F Chris Wagner.

Nashville: Got F Ryan Hartman and a fifth-round draft pick from Chicago for F Victor Ejdsell and a first- and fourth-round pick in 2018.

San Jose: Got F Evander Kane from Buffalo for a conditional first-round pick in 2019, a 2020 fourth-rounder and F Dan O’Regan.

Vegas: Got F Tomas Tatar from Detroit for a 2018 first-round pick, a 2019 second-rounder and a 2021 third-rounder.

Winnipeg: Got C Paul Stastny from St. Louis for a 2018 first-round pick and the rights to Providence College F Erik Foley.

Eastern Conference

Columbus: Got Thomas Vanek, a former Gophers and Wild winger, from Vancouver for Fs Jussi Jokinen and Tyler Motte. Got D Ian Cole from Ottawa for F Nick Moutrey and a third-rounder in 2020.

New Jersey: Got F Patrick Maroon from Edmonton for a 2019 third-round pick and prospect J.D. Dudek.

Tampa Bay: Got D Ryan McDonagh and F J.T. Miller from the N.Y. Rangers for F Vladislav Namestnikov, two prospects, a first-round pick in 2018 and a conditional first-round pick in 2019. McDonagh, from Cretin-Derham Hall, was the Rangers captain.