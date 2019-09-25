Downtown Minneapolis commuters are in for a nice surprise as the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) on Thursday afternoon is expected to open a key ramp leading to southbound I-35W.

The ramp from 10th Street and 4th Avenue S. to southbound I-35W has been closed since June 2018 and was not supposed to open for another two years. But MnDOT plans to open the ramp at 3 p.m., said spokesman David Aeikens.

Drivers will encounter periodic short-term closures of the ramp as crews continue with the $239 million rebuilding of I-35W between 43rd Street and downtown Minneapolis.

Further to the south, MnDOT plans to reopen the 40th Street pedestrian bridge in October, more than a year ahead of schedule, Aeikens said.

Pedestrians and bicyclists will enjoy a wider crossing when the bridge reopens, Aeikens said.

The dual openings are the latest milestones MnDOT has reached as part of the Downtown to Crosstown project. That includes putting in a new MnPass lane, a new transit station in the center of I-35W at Lake Street and rebuilding the I-94/I-35W interchange. The project is set to wrap up in 2021.