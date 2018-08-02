Mark Fuhrmann, a key player in the development of the Twin Cities’ biggest transit projects, plans to retire from Metro Transit on Aug. 14.

Fuhrmann, 60, deputy general manager of the transportation agency, has been deeply involved in planning the Blue and Green light-rail lines, as well as the Northstar commuter rail line, helping to attract close to $2 billion in federal grant money to the region.

“Since the inception of these services, we have served more than 190 million passengers on our rails,” said Metro Transit General Manager Brian Lamb, in an e-mail to members of a Southwest light-rail advisory committee. “These projects transformed the region and the communities they serve.”

Through a Metropolitan Council spokesperson, Fuhrmann declined to comment on his impending retirement.

He joined Metro Transit as an intern with the Met Council in 1981. He later worked for the transit system in the Washington, D.C., area, but he returned to Minnesota and regional government in 1993. More recently, Fuhrmann has led work on the proposed Southwest and Bottineau light-rail lines.

“Mark has been a leader in our region for a quarter of a century,” said Met Council Chairwoman Alene Tchourumoff, in a statement. “His expertise, talent and commitment will be sorely missed.”

Lamb said, “Each time we break new ridership records on our rail lines, it serves as a reflection of Mark’s leadership and talent.”

Lamb added that plans are underway for “leadership transition” in Fuhrmann’s office at Metro Transit.