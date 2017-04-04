A judge is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday morning on several key issues in the criminal prosecution of officer Jeronimo Yanez for last year’s fatal shooting of Philando Castile, from whether the trial should be moved out of Ramsey County to whether an interview Yanez gave investigators should be excluded from the trial.

It’s unclear whether Ramsey County District Court Judge William H. Leary III will issue decisions on Tuesday or at a later date on several motions filed by the defense and counter-motions filed by the prosecution.

Leary heard arguments on Feb. 15 from defense attorneys who wanted Yanez’s case dismissed altogether, and issued his decision that afternoon that the case should proceed. But Tuesday’s 9 a.m. motion hearing will feature several complicated issues.

Yanez, 29, a St. Anthony police officer, was charged Nov. 16 with second-degree manslaughter and two felony counts of dangerous discharge of a firearm in the death of Castile, 32, during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights on July 6. The last two charges filed against Yanez, who is on paid administrative leave, accuse him of endangering Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, and her then-4-year-old daughter, who were in the car at the time.

Reynolds broadcast the aftermath live on Facebook, bringing worldwide attention to Castile’s death.

Defense attorneys Paul Engh, Earl Gray and Thomas Kelly filed these motions last month:

FILE - This Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, file photo provided by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office shows St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez, who prosecutors say shot 32-year-old Philando Castile during a July 6, 2016, traffic stop in Falcon heights, Minn., after Castile told him he was armed. Yanez is expected to enter his plea on manslaughter charges during a hearing Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. (Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

• They asked prosecutors to turn over any evidence that their witnesses may be biased or unreliable. The defense asked for “information known to the government which is favorable to the defense, whether or not technically admissible in court, and which is material to the issues of guilt and/or punishment.”

• A request for evidence from the FBI, U.S. Department of Justice and other government agencies, including statements of Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) agents “made internally to other agents or supervisors and not produced in the case report.”

• A dismissal of the manslaughter count on grounds that it violated Yanez’s constitutional right to due process.

• Separation of the manslaughter count from the other two charges.

• A change of venue to Brainerd, Duluth, Hastings or St. Cloud. Defense attorneys argued that media coverage was “slanted” against Yanez, and that the case became an “omnipresent spectacle.”

They cited comments critical of the shooting made by Gov. Mark Dayton, U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison and Ramsey County Attorney John Choi as examples of prejudicial comments that could influence potential jurors.

• A motion to exclude testimony by prosecution witness Jeffrey Noble, who is a police procedure expert. According to the criminal complaint against Yanez, Noble informed prosecutors that Yanez’s action was “not necessary, was objectively unreasonable and was inconsistent with generally accepted police practices.”

• Suppression of statements Yanez gave to BCA agents the day after the shooting. The day charges were filed against Yanez, Ramsey County Attorney John Choi highlighted that interview as a point of discrepancy.

“And I don’t know where the gun was, he didn’t tell me where the [expletive] gun was and then it was just getting hinky, he gave, he was just staring ahead, and I was getting [expletive] nervous, and then I told him, I know I [expletive] told him to get his [expletive] hand off his gun,” Yanez told a St. Anthony police officer minutes after the shooting, according to the complaint.

In the BCA interview the next day, Yanez said that Castile had an object in his hand.

“But I, I know he had an object and it was dark,” Yanez told the BCA, according to the charges. “And he was pulling it out with his right hand. And as he was pulling it out I, a million things started going through my head. And I thought I was gonna die. And, I was scared because, I didn’t know if he was gonna, I didn’t know what he was gonna do.”

Defense attorneys argued that the BCA interview should be not be admitted at trial because, “The statement was procured under exigent circumstances, which in combination render the statement involuntary,” among other reasons.

Authorities rushed the BCA interview instead of giving Yanez a standard 48-hour rest period because they wanted to get ahead of any federal intervention in the case, defense attorneys argued in their motion.

“[Yanez] appeared at noon on July 7th, having neither slept nor had he emotionally settled,” the defense wrote of the BCA interview. “The taped statement of Officer Yanez does not reflect earlier statements made by Officer Yanez, the comments by the agents, and the mentally and physically exhausted condition of Officer Yanez.”

The case took a dramatic turn late last week when Yanez’s attorneys filed a memo saying that they want the internal communications of three BCA agents, “all of whom indicated to officer Yanez and his lawyers, before his formal statement was recorded, that the shooting of Castile was justified.”

Ramsey County prosecutors promptly filed a response, seeking to quash the defense’s subpoena of the three agents, arguing the defense “should not be allowed to subpoena the State’s investigators for live testimony [Tuesday] … in order to conduct a fishing expedition into whether the agents do or do not have opinions about the case.”

Prosecutors Clayton Robinson, Richard Dusterhoft and Jeffrey Paulsen noted in an earlier memo that BCA agents investigated the incident but do not make a judgment call on whether criminal charges are merited. That decision, they said, is up to the Ramsey County attorney’s office.

Prosecutors have pushed back against every defense motion. They argued that the case received widespread local and national media coverage, so moving the trial wouldn’t achieve anything.

If attorneys are unable to find enough unbiased jurors during jury selection, either side can always request a change of venue at that time, prosecutors said.

They also argued to admit Yanez’s interview with BCA agents.

“[BCA agents] asked straightforward questions, politely and respectfully,” prosecutors argued. “The interview lasted only an hour … If Defendant had been so exhausted or so upset that he could not provide a statement freely and voluntarily, surely his experienced counsel would have intervened and postponed the interview.”

Yanez has pleaded not guilty to the charges. A trial is scheduled for May 30.

Twitter: @ChaoStrib