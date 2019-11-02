Key dates
Nov. 20: Fifth Democratic primary debate, held in Atlanta. Klobuchar has qualified.
Dec. 19: Sixth Democratic primary debate, held in Los Angeles. The thresholds to qualify will be even higher.
January to April 2020: Six more Democratic primary debates will be held, including some in early voting states.
Jan. 17: Early voting for presidential primary starts in Minnesota.
Feb. 3: Iowa caucuses. The results here will winnow the field.
Feb. 11: Primaries held in New Hampshire.
Feb. 22: Nevada holds Democratic caucuses.
Feb. 25: Precinct caucuses in Minnesota.
Feb. 29: South Carolina Democratic primary.
March 3: Super Tuesday. Primaries will be held in 14 states, including Minnesota, accounting for about 40% of the total delegate allocation. The two largest delegate counts (California's 416 and Texas' 228) will be up for grabs for Democrats. Minnesota will award 75 delegates.
March 10: Primaries or caucuses in seven states, including Michigan.
March 17: Four states hold primaries, including Florida and Ohio.
March 24: Georgia holds primaries.
March 29: Puerto Rico Democratic primary.
April 4: Four states hold primaries or caucuses.
April 7: Wisconsin holds primaries.
April 28: Six states hold primaries, including New York and Pennsylvania. This is the last big delegate day of the race.
May: Six states and Guam hold primaries or caucuses.
June: Four states, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands hold primaries or caucuses.
June 26: Early voting starts in primary for Minnesota's state and U.S. legislative seats.
July 13-16: Democratic National Convention will be held in Milwaukee, placing a spotlight on a key battleground state. The party will pick its nominee.
Aug. 11: Primary for Minnesota's state and national legislative seats, including one U.S. Senate seat.
Aug. 24-27: Republican National Convention will be held in Charlotte, N.C.
Sept. 18: Early voting for the general election begins in Minnesota. You can vote by mail or in person.
Sept. 29: First presidential debate, at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.
Oct. 7: Vice presidential debate, at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
Oct. 15: Second presidential debate, at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
Oct. 22: Final presidential debate, at Belmont University in Nashville.
Nov. 3: Election Day.
Jan. 20, 2021: Inauguration Day.
