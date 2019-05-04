KEY DATES
Sunday: Lynx training camp opens.
Friday: First of the Lynx’s two preseason games, vs. Washington at Target Center.
May 23: Final roster cutdown day (12 players).
May 24: WNBA season begins.
May 25: Lynx season opener vs. Chicago at Target Center.
May 29: The WNBA champion Seattle Storm makes the first of its two visits to Target Center.
June 8: Lindsay Whalen’s No. 13 will be retired before the Lynx’s home game against the Los Angeles Sparks.
July 27: WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas.
Sept. 8: Lynx regular-season finale at Los Angeles.
Sept. 11: Playoffs begin.
