Offense needs fixing

The Vikings were 20th in the NFL in total offense in 2018 at 345.6 yards per game, and 19th in points per game (22.5). Their passing offense (252.2) was 13th and rushing offense (93.3) was 30th. The two key coaching figures this season:

Kevin Stefanski

Age: 37

Position: Offensive coordinator

Resume: Assistant coach with the Vikings since 2006. He worked his way up to quarterbacks coach before he was named interim offensive coordinator during last season when John DeFilippo was fired.

Gary Kubiak

Age: 57

Position: Assistant head coach/offensive adviser

Resume: Coached Denver to a Super Bowl title; assistant coach for three Super Bowl winners (San Francisco and Denver twice).

Head coaching experience: Houston 2006-13, Denver 2015-16.