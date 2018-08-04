It’s Kenny Perry’s show. Again.

– the one on 18 rolling mere inches away from a double-eagle – to go along with eight birdies and enters Sunday at 18 under par. That puts him five strokes clear of Glen Day and eight ahead of Jerry Smith, Lee Janzen and Tom Gillis in third.

The tournament 54-record is 25 under, shot by David Frost in 2010.

Perry, the winner in 2014 and 2015, is making his eighth start in the 3M. He finished tied for 37th in 2016 but otherwise has finished seventh or better every year.

Saturday, in a nuisance rain all afternoon, players in the field made a slew of birdies in the soft conditions but never caught up with the man at the top.

Tom Lehman finished his last three holes birdie-birdie-eagle yet begins Sunday one of four players nine shots back of Perry at 9 under par.

“It’s the Kenny Perry Express out there,” Lehman said. “He’s playing so well.”

