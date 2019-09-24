It’s that time of the year again: Time for Kenny Chesney to announce next year’s big stadium concert in Minneapolis.

The good-timey country singer confirmed a May 2 date at U.S. Bank Stadium as part of his Chillaxification 2020 Tour, which will also feature fellow twangers Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion along with "Say Hey (I Love You)" reggae-pop hitmakers Michael Franti & Spearhead.

Tickets for the Saturday night affair go on sale Friday, Oct. 4, with pre-sale options beginning this Thursday, Sept. 26. The tour promoter and the stadium’s management company SMG did not reveal ticket prices to the public in the publicly owned facility.

Chesney also filled U.S. Bank Stadium in 2018, and before that he played four shows in as many years at Target Field. This year's date is the third stop on an itinerary that begins April 18 in Arlington, Texas, and then bounces to Miller Park in Milwaukee on April 25.