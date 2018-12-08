Linebacker Eric Kendricks returned to practice today and is listed as questionable for Monday night’s game at Seattle. He missed practice Thursday and Friday because of a rib injury.

Meanwhile, cornerback Trae Waynes (concussion), tight end David Morgan (knee) and receiver Chad Beebe (hamstring) missed practice again and were listed as out.

Undrafted rookie Holton Hill will replace Waynes in the starting lineup at left corner. It will be Hill’s second career start. He also played most of last week’s game at New England after Waynes was injured.