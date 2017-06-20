Looks like Ken got a little lazy about taking the Barbie’s Dream Car to the Malibu Gym.

On Tuesday, Barbie announced the expansion of its Fashionistas line, which includes 15 new and diverse Ken dolls, featuring three body types – slim, broad and original – and a variety of skin tones, eye colors, hairstyles and modern fashion looks. Barbie got her own makeover last year.

Here’s the lineup:

Dolls in the Barbie line have gotten real-world makeovers.

In 2016, Barbie introduced three new Barbie body types – tall, curvy and petite – along with new skin tones, eye colors, hairstyles and countless on-trend fashions and accessories.

“By continuing to expand our product line, we are redefining what a Barbie or Ken doll looks like to this generation,” said Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and general manager, Barbie. “Evolving Ken was a natural evolution for the brand and allows girls to further personalize the role they want him to play in Barbie’s world.”

Ken now comes in seven different skin tones, eight hair colors, nine hairstyles, including man buns and cornrows, and fashions ranging from casual business attire to athletic wear. The brand is also introducing 25 additional diverse Barbie dolls.