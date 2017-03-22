Gallery: Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and Dewayne Demond (3) chased loose ball in the first quarter.

There is something inexorable — and if you play for the Timberwolves, not unexpected — about the San Antonio Spurs.

– the Spurs’ fourth in four games vs. the Wolves this season.

– in Tuesday’s case, it was 51-42. And for the fourth time the Spurs, led by Kawhi Leonard, calmly ground their way to victory.

“The intent is to try to win,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said. “But we’re mistakenly making things up, and so the guys don’t know what the other guys are doing. And it’s leading to mistakes. We have to be able to execute when the pressure is turned up.”

This time an 11-point Wolves lead early in the third quarter dissolved amid a flurry of turnovers, missed shots and untimely fouls, resulting in a six-point Spurs lead entering the fourth.

The Wolves tried to shake that off and pulled within four points numerous times.

San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard, center, lays up between Minnesota Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng, of Senegal and Cole Aldrich, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Andrew Wiggins hit two free throws with 2 minutes, 29 seconds left to pull the Wolves within two at 92-90. Then, after Danny Green missed at the other end, Karl-Anthony Towns scored, was fouled and made the free throw with 2:04 left to take a 93-92 lead.

But the Spurs scored the game’s final eight points.

A Ricky Rubio turnover — the Wolves’ 21st of the game — was turned into Kawhi Leonard’s jumper with 54 seconds left. Out of a timeout, Wiggins missed a mid-range jumper. Pau Gasol got the rebound, was fouled and hit both free throws for a three-point Spurs lead with 35.5 seconds left.

Out of another timeout, Gorgui Dieng was unable to handle a Rubio pass, resulting in turnover No. 22. Leonard’s two free throws with 20.1 left sealed the game.

The Wolves (28-42) lost for the fourth consecutive time overall, ending a four-game home winning streak in the process.

Leonard, held to two points in the first half, scored 20 in the second. LaMarcus Aldridge had 26 points. Gasol had 11.

The Wolves were led by Towns, who had 25 points and 14 rebounds. Wiggins had 22 points and Shabazz Muhammad had 18 points off the bench.

Considering how badly they were outrebounded, it was rather fortunate Minnesota was down only two points after the first quarter, which ended with Dieng hitting a three-pointer to cut San Antonio’s lead to 25-23.

The Wolves spent much of the quarter trying unsuccessfully to guard Aldridge, who hit six of nine shots for 12 points with three rebounds and an assist for the Spurs, who scored 12 second-chance points in the quarter.

For the Wolves, Wiggins was aggressive, getting to the line three times and scoring nine points on 3-for-6 shooting.

The second quarter was the Muhammad show. He scored 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting, including two three-pointers, as the Wolves surged to the lead.

The Wolves were down four points early in the second when they went on a 14-0 run — with Muhammad scored 10 of those with two three-pointers sandwiching two put-backs — as the Wolves took a 40-30 lead halfway through the quarter.

The Spurs drew back within five, 44-39, on Green’s three-pointer. But the Wolves responded with a 7-0 run — two Muhammad baskets and Omri Casspi’s first three-pointer in a Wolves uniform — to go up 51-39 before Jonathon Simmons hit a three before the halftime buzzer to pull the Spurs within 51-42.

And then the Spurs got serious.

As has been the case in every game between the two teams, the Spurs waited until the second half to get going. Down 11 early in the third, the Spurs put the defensive clamps on the Wolves.