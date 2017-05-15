Katy Perry announced on Monday a new concert tour, with a performance Dec. 1 at the Xcel Energy Center on the schedule.

Tickets go on sale next Monday at 10 a.m. at the St. Paul arena box office, with a presale set for Thursday from 9 to noon CDT. Seats are being sold through TicketMaster’s Verify Fan in a strategy designed to combat high-tech mass purchases by those wishing to corner the market.

Registration for Verify Fan starts Tuesday at noon CDT. For more information, visit katyperry.com.

The registration page explains that Perry is trying to make sure her fans get the tickets directly and “not scalpers or bots.”

The pop star’s North American tour kicks off Sept. 7 in Columbus, Ohio. It is coordinated with a June 9 album release, “Witness.” Two singles have already been released, “Chained to the Rhythm” and “Bon Apetit.” Each ticket purchases includes a copy of the new album.

The Xcel concert announcement did not disclose ticket prices. However, the Denver tour stop on Nov. 26 lists tickets ranging from $50 to $200, plus fees.

Perry, who spent much of 2016 making personal appearances for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, last performed in the Twin Cities at a fundraiser for the Starkey Hearing Foundation in July 2015. Before that in the Twin Cities, she put on a high-energy performance at Target Center in August 2014.