It’s happening again on a Monday night, but at least the iHeartRadio bosses in New York and L.A. aren't just giving Twin Cities listeners their holiday leftovers for the local installment of Jingle Ball 2019, like they did last year.

Katy Perry and Camila Cabello will both hit Xcel Energy Center on Dec. 9 for Top 40 outlet KDWB’s version of the ball. The pop hitmakers top out a lineup that also includes three boy bands: 5 Seconds of Summer, Why Don’t We and South Korea’s Monsta X, all of whom have performed at the event in prior years. Electro-pop singer Lauv of “I Like Me Better” fame is also on the 2019 bill.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 11, via ticketmaster.com or the arena box office at prices not yet made public. Capitol One cardholders can get in on a pre-sale Monday. As always, KDWB will also be offering giveaways and special access, too.

Last year’s KDWB lineup – "Worst ever?" many asked – featured the Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha and 5SOS as its top names.

Perry’s singles of late been relative duds, including “Small Talk” and “Never Really Over,” but she was still a hoot at the Armory's Final Four concerts in April, and she still makes the Chainsmokers look like a smalltime casino act. Oh wait, they actually were that not too long ago.

However, the real attention getter in ‘09 will undoubtedly be Cabello, who is red hot with “Señorita” right now and is one Shawn Mendes PDA incident away from being a top gossip celeb.