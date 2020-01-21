Kathy Lantry, St. Paul's public works director, is retiring March 6, capping five years in the position and more than two decades at City Hall.

Since 2015 with the Public Works Department, Lantry has overseen the capital city's streets, sewers, bike lanes, bridges, traffic lights and, most recently, organized trash collection.

She previously represented the Seventh Ward on the City Council, and was elected council president in 2004.

Lantry announced her retirement in December.

Mayor Melvin Carter announced this month that community hiring panels would help recommend the next public works director, as well as the financial services and planning and economic development directors.

Community members can apply to serve on a hiring panel through Jan. 31 at stpaul.gov/hiringpanelsignup.

EMMA NELSON