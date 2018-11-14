'The Hungry Stones'

At the center of Katha Dance Theatre's "The Hungry Stones" is a mysterious palace that soaks up the desires of anyone who steps inside. When a tax collector ignores warnings to stay away, he becomes consumed by the building's evil powers. Based on a 19th-century short story by Bengali poet and Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, this reprised production from 1994 features fresh choreography by artistic director Rita Mustaphi, Minnesota's foremost master of northern India's Kathak dance tradition. Mustaphi joins an ensemble of top Kathak dancers from around the U.S. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $22-$28, 612-206-3600, thecowlescenter.org.)

SHEILA REGAN