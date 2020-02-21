The Timberwolves have some clarity on the left wrist injury plaguing center Karl-Anthony Towns: They announced Friday that Towns will be out at least two weeks with a wrist fracture.

After consulting with multiple doctors, it was determined that Towns has a fracture, which has been affecting him before he missed the Wolves’ final game before the All-Star break against Charlotte. He’ll be re-evaluated after two weeks.

Towns had an initial MRI before the Charlotte game and consulted with doctors more this week after returning from the break.

Towns prided himself on not missing a game his first three seasons in the league, but this season he has missed the most time of his career because of injury. First he missed 15 games because of a left knee injury and an illness in December and January, and now the wrist injury, which will keep him out at least until early March.

The injury will delay the development of the new-look Wolves with Towns as the focal point of the offense alongside friend and point guard D’Angelo Russell.

It also means Towns will miss the Wolves’ upcoming game in Miami next week against former teammate and antagonist Jimmy Butler, who didn’t play when the teams first met in October.