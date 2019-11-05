Karl-Anthony Towns had a busy last few days for a guy who wasn't allowed to play two basketball games.

The Wolves center, talking Tuesday for the first time since the NBA handed down a two-game suspension for his role in a fight with 76ers center Joel Embiid, said he passed the time playing some "Call of Duty" but mostly by learning and contributing however he could.

That included making his own scouting report from the Wolves' win over Washington on Saturday, a game preceding Monday's blowout loss to Milwaukee that left the Wolves 4-2 overall, 1-1 without Towns.

"I was just trying to do my part. You gotta be able to lead and my way of leading, especially during this time, was try to give as much information and things I saw on tape and whatever the case may be that could help us win," Towns said. "Washington was just a test of my handwriting again so it was pretty fun."

Not as much fun as playing, though. Towns is relishing his return to the lineup Wednesday at Memphis and moving past the much-discussed dust-up with Embiid.

"I haven't thought about it. It is what it is. What happened happened. I've just been worried about the opponents. I worried about Washington, I worried about Milwaukee," Towns said, adding: "I'm ready to move on and get ready for Memphis now officially being back in the jersey."

Towns also said, "I'm going to defend myself" when asked about the fight, while coach Ryan Saunders said that in general terms he supports players when "they feel they need to stand up for themselves."

Towns' teammate Jordan Bell added some perspective.

"Somebody was pushing him, so he pushed back. That's the way my mom told me. Somebody hits you, you hit ... back," Bell said. "So I think my mom would be proud of what he did."

• Bell, who hurt his shoulder in Monday's loss to Milwaukee, said Tuesday that it was sore. "I'm just going to take it day by day, see how it is (Wednesday), see if I can go," Bell said.

• Backup point guard Shabazz Napier is dealing with a hamstring strain from Monday's game. Saunders said Napier's status is "questionable moving forward."