INDIANAPOLIS – The newest Timberwolves player won’t make his debut Friday, but one who has been out for a while could make his return.

Allen Crabbe, who the Wolves acquired Thursday in a trade from Atlanta, is not with the team as it prepares for Friday’s game against the Pacers in Indianapolis. Coach Ryan Saunders said there’s a “possibility” Crabbe makes his debut Saturday at home against Toronto.

Karl-Anthony Towns did make the trip, and Saunders said they will see how Towns reacts to shootaround before seeing if he will play. The fact that Towns made the trip is significant considering he wasn’t present at the Wolves’ last three games. Towns has missed the last 15 games first because of a left knee sprain but lately an illness has kept him out more than the knee has.

The Wolves traded Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham to acquire Crabbe, leaving them short on point guards. Figure Shabazz Napier to play heavy minutes with Andrew Wiggins and Jarrett Culver also handling some point-guard duties.