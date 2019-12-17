The Timberwolves will try to break their seven-game losing streak when they face New Orleans on Wednesday at Target Center.

They might have to do so without center Karl-Anthony Towns.

When asked about the team’s health before Tuesday’s practice, Wolves coach Ryan Saunders mentioned said that Towns — who appeared to injure his left leg late in the Wolves’ loss to the Clippers Friday — was hurting.

“Just banged up a little,” Saunders said of Towns. “But we’ll see how he is today.”

Towns appeared to be walking gingerly as he took the court before the workout. Towns was banged up late in the Clippers game.

He had scored 19 points as the Wolves had trimmed a 27-point Clippers lead late in the third quarter to just five.

With the Wolves down seven, Towns drove the lane for an attempted dunk with 1:42 left. Fouled by Montrezl Harrell, Towns came down hard, clutching his left leg.

He stayed in the game, hitting one of two free throws, and the Wolves eventually pulled within four. In the closing moments of the game Saunders subbed Jordan Bell in for Towns in defensive situations, reinserting Towns for offensive possessions.

Towns finished the game with 39 points on 12-for-22 shooting, but didn’t score again after that free throw with 1:42 left. For the season he’s averaging 26.5 points and 11.7 rebounds, both tops on the Wolves.

Towns, in his fifth season, has been remarkably healthy. He played all 82 games each of his first three seasons. He missed five games last season, two after being involved in an auto accident.

He missed two games this season serving a suspension after being involved in an on-court scuffle with Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid. Gorgui Dieng took his place in the starting lineup for both games.

The Wolves are 3-4 all-time without Towns in the lineup, including 1-1 this season.