Karl-Anthony Towns' big start to the season earned him some league recognition.
The NBA named Towns its Western Conference player of the week after he averaged 32 points and 13.3 rebounds in the Wolves' first three games of the season -- all wins.
This marks the fourth time Towns has won the honor in his career and it's the third time a Wolves has been named player of the week in the first week of the season. Towns had 23 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in the Wolves' win Sunday over the Heat.
Atlanta's Trae Young was the Eastern Conference player of the week.
'I made a lot of dumb decisions.' Wiggins responds to early benching with big finish
During the first half of Sunday's Timberwolves 116-109 win over Miami, coach Ryan Saunders didn't like what he was seeing from forward Andrew Wiggins. So he pulled him from the game and told him about it.
Another monster game for Towns in Wolves' win
Wolves center was even better Friday than he was in Wednesday's opener
Report: Heat's Jimmy Butler expected to miss Sunday game vs. Wolves
Butler recently had a baby daughter is not expected to be on the Heat's upcoming trip, meaning he will miss the Wolves' home opener.
Overtime provides Wiggins a little redemption in Wolves victory
Andrew Wiggins on Wednesday overcame a rough night shooting to score some of the Wolves' biggest points in the season-opening win.