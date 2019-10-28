Karl-Anthony Towns' big start to the season earned him some league recognition.



The NBA named Towns its Western Conference player of the week after he averaged 32 points and 13.3 rebounds in the Wolves' first three games of the season -- all wins.



This marks the fourth time Towns has won the honor in his career and it's the third time a Wolves has been named player of the week in the first week of the season. Towns had 23 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in the Wolves' win Sunday over the Heat.



Atlanta's Trae Young was the Eastern Conference player of the week.