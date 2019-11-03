– Harrison Butker kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired to give Kansas City a 26-23 victory over the Vikings on Sunday.

The Chiefs were playing without NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, sidelined because of a knee injury. Journeyman Matt Moore filled in at quarterback at Arrowhead Stadium and threw for 275 yards.

"Entire team win," said Moore, who was 25-for-35. "We needed to win at home and we found a way to pull it out. Amazing."

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was 19-for-38 for 220 yards. Cousins is now 0-10-1 in his two seasons with the Vikings when he enters the fourth quarter trailing.

The Vikings (6-3) took a 16-10 lead after Mecole Hardman of the Chiefs fumbled the second half kickoff and Holton Hill recovered at the Kansas City 38. Cousins and tailback Ameer Abdullah combined for a 16-yard touchdown pass of a screen play, but Dan Bailey missed the extra point.

Damien Williams shocked the Vikings defense with a 91-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter, giving the Chiefs a 17-16 edge. Butker kicked a 45-yard field goal to make it 20-16 before Cousins threw a 3-yard TD pass to Kyle Rudolph early in the fourth quarter to put the Vikings ahead 23-30.

Chiefs running back Damien Williams broke away from Vikings free safety Harrison Smith's grasp as he ran for a 91-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

The Vikings would go three-and-out on their next two drives, however.

Butker hit a 54-yard field goal with 2:30 left in the fourth quarter to tie it at 23. The Vikings got the ball back, but after two incompletions and a loss, Britton Colquitt shanked a punt for 27 yards, giving the Chiefs the ball at the Vikings' 45 with 1:47 left.

They drove within range for Butker's winning kick.

Butker said "the rotation was weird" on game-winner. "We were talking in the locker room, did [Vikings LB Eric Wilson] block it? He jumped over the center and might've tipped it. That's what I'm going with.

"The ball wasn't going end over end, it was going crazy. It just went straight. I've never hit a ball that looked that weird or was that low."

Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter said his hand brushed the ball.

Williams finished with 125 rushing yards and Hill had six catches for 140 yards.

The Vikings defense, which had given up only eight plays of 30 or more yards in their first eight games, gave up four such plays Sunday.

The game was tied at halftime 10-10, but the Vikings had 23 passes and 12 runs, and coach Mike Zimmer didn't like that balance.

"I thought we were probably throwing it a little bit too much," he said. "We had to get back under control and get a little bit more balanced."

The Chiefs (6-3) struck first on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Moore to Tyreek Hill.

The Vikings responded with a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ended on a 4-yard scoring strike from Cousins to rookie Bisi Johnson. Johnson got extra playing time after Adam Thielen, who tried to play despite a hamstring injury, left the game for good.

Butker kicked a 24-yard field goal and Butler had a 29-yarder in the first half.

With Thielen out, the Chiefs shut down Stefon Diggs, who had only one catch for four yards. The Vikings' leading receivers were running back Dalvin Cook and tight end Irv Smith, who both had four catches, but the Kansas City pass rush was effective in pressuring Cousins at key times. He was 0-for-9 in pressure situations.

Cook rushed for 71 yards and had 45 receiving yards.