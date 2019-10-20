The Gophers football team climbed to No. 17 in the AP poll and No. 16 in the coaches’ poll on Sunday, following a five-touchdown victory at Rutgers.

The AP ranking is Minnesota’s highest since it was No. 13 in 2004.

Entering this weekend, the Gophers were at No. 20 in both polls, and before that, they hadn’t been ranked in the AP Top 25 since 2014.

The Gophers are 7-0 overall for the first time since 1960 and 4-0 in Big Ten play. They are one of 10 unbeaten teams in the FBS.

Next Saturday, they are at home against a 3-4 Maryland team.

Minnesota will have a bye following the Maryland game before playing host on Nov. 9 to Penn State, which climbed to No. 6 in the latest AP poll. Wisconsin fell from No. 6 to No. 13 in the AP poll after a stunning loss at Illinois.

Martin’s status uncertain

The Gophers will continue to evaluate injured linebacker Kamal Martin, whose playing status remains uncertain despite at least one good sign, coach P.J. Fleck said his weekly appearance on AM-830.

“No update on Kamal Martin,” Fleck said, one day after the team’s 42-7 victory at Rutgers. “No matter what happens, he’s going to be OK.”

Martin, a senior from Burnsville, grabbed his right knee a third-quarter play and was eventually carted off the field, with his teammates clearly concerned.

Entering the game, Martin led the team with 41 tackles and added five more before the injury.

“We’ve got some things we’ve got to do [Sunday] and [Monday] to find out [Martin’s status],” Fleck told WCCO. “But he felt good, he said, walking off the bus — our trainers felt good. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that everything’s OK. So we’ll continue to follow his progress as we go.”

Tight end update

The Gophers were without two injured tight ends against Rutgers — Ko Kieft and Jake Paulson.

“They’ll both be back this week, which is really good for us,” Fleck told WCCO. Not having them at Rutgers, “gave [fellow tight ends] Brevyn Spann-Ford and Bryce Witham a chance to show what they can do.”