BUFFALO - Coach Mike Zimmer entered the Vikings’ preseason finale Thursday night in Buffalo with confidence issues in newly-acquired kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik, and a 27-23 loss against the Bills probably did little to ease his concerns ahead of Saturday’s roster cuts.

Vedvik handled placekicking duties in the first half and, after making an extra point, pushed a 37-yard field goal attempt wide right for his third straight missed field goal since the Vikings dealt a 2020 fifth-round pick to Baltimore for him this month. Vedvik later hit a 27-yard field goal, making him 1 for 4 on field goals for the Vikings this preseason. Vedvik was then one of three Vikings to miss a tackle on Bills returner Marcus Murphy, who returned Vedvik’s first punt 79 yards for a touchdown.

– Stephen Hauschka and Chase McLaughlin – made field goals from beyond 50 yards for Buffalo’s first points of the game.

As the Vikings enter the final decisions of trimming the roster to 53 players ahead of Saturday’s 3 p.m. deadline, they’ll weigh performances by the specialists and the rest of the roster Thursday night when many of the Vikings’ established players watched from the sideline.

Vedvik’s second punt traveled 43 yards from near his own end zone. Matt Wile handled the holds and one punt, a 33-yard boot downed at the Bills’ 8-yard line.

Only 52 players on the Vikings’ 88-man roster dressed for the preseason finale. They started third-string quarterback Kyle Sloter, who continued his auditions with an uneven performance in his second-ever preseason start. Zimmer has not said whether the Vikings will keep Sloter as the third quarterback.

Sloter took a seat late in the third quarter after completing 16 of 24 passes for 163 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He led four Vikings drives into Bills territory, proving to be efficient against backup defenders outside of the occasional airmailed pass or bad decision.

Tight end Brandon Dillon caught Sloter’s first touchdown, a wide-open look from 23 yards away, but the score was nullified by a holding penalty on right tackle Storm Norton. Three players later, Sloter found running back Ameer Abdullah for a 15-yard catch and run for a go-ahead touchdown in the first quarter.

The bad decision came in the second quarter, when Sloter forced a pass to receiver Dillon Mitchell despite the rookie being double covered. Bills cornerback Lafayette Pitts came down with the pick. Sloter later overthrew Mitchell on third down when the receiver found daylight in the end zone.

The Vikings got long looks at receivers Laquon Treadwell and Brandon Zylstra, who both started against the Bills in their bid for the fifth receiver spot. Receiver Jeff Badet suited up, but did not play.

The defense held opponents out of the end zone for 11 straight quarters this preseason before Bills quarterback Tyree Jackson was hit at the goal line, fumbled and the ball recovered by a teammate in the end zone.

Many Bills fans missed Buffalo’s comeback, featuring the 79-yard punt return for a touchdown, because they filed out of New Era Field after defensive end Karter Schult sacked Jackson and forced a fumble in the fourth quarter.

The defensive line might be the Vikings’ deepest position, evident when defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo chased down Jackson to stall his third-and-6 scramble and force a punt. Between Odenigbo, Schult, Hercules Mata’afa and Armon Watts, other general managers are likely watching the Vikings’ cuts closely as a deep group will shed some NFL-level talent this weekend.