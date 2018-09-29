The 200-K guys
Twins pitchers who amassed 200 strikeouts in a season:
6 Bert Blyleven (1971-75, 1986)
4 Johan Santana (2004-07)
4 Camilo Pascual (1961-64)
2 Dean Chance (1967-68)
2 Jim Kaat (1966-67)
1 Jose Berrios (2018)
1 Francisco Liriano (2010)
1 Dave Boswell (1967)
Single-season record: Santana, 265 in 2004
