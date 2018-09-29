The 200-K guys

Twins pitchers who amassed 200 strikeouts in a season:

6 Bert Blyleven (1971-75, 1986)

4 Johan Santana (2004-07)

4 Camilo Pascual (1961-64)

2 Dean Chance (1967-68)

2 Jim Kaat (1966-67)

1 Jose Berrios (2018)

1 Francisco Liriano (2010)

1 Dave Boswell (1967)

Single-season record: Santana, 265 in 2004