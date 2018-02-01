No one asked about Janet Jackson.

In a 20-minute Q&A with Justin Timberlake in front of more than 500 media representatives Thursday afternoon at the Hilton Hotel, no one asked him about the infamous wardrobe-malfunction with Jackson and him at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime.

The press conference was to discuss Timberlake’s performance this Sunday at Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.

He said there would be no Jackson, N’ Sync, Chris Stapleton or any other special guests. Just his current band, which he called the Tennessee Kids.

Timberlake said his goal with the halftime show is to get everyone to dance.

“That’s the greatest thing everyone can do to express joy,” he said. “I don’t want to sound like Kevin Bacon in ‘Flashdance.’”

With Timberlake ready to drop his next solo album, “Man of the Woods,” on Friday, he also talked about how Prince was one of his biggest influences and how he cherished their talks together.

“In my opinion, he’s the greatest musician I can think of,” the 37-year-old said.

On Thursday night, Timberlake will hold an exclusive listening party for his new album at Prince’s Paisley Park. The superstar said he was truly honored to “walk the hallowed ground of Paisley Park tonight.”

