Justin Morneau, who won an American League MVP award for the Twins in 2006 and almost won another two years later, is the newest member of the team's Hall of Fame.

"Any Hall of Fame that has Harmon Killebrew, Rod Carew ... you go down the list of the great players that played for this franchise, to be among those guys is really special," Morneau said.

Twins President Dave St. Peter made the announcement at a Target Field news briefing Friday.

The Vancouver-raised Morneau played 11 seasons in Minnesota and retired in 2016 at age 35 after a career partly derailed because of concussions. A four-time All-Star, he won the 2008 Home Run Derby and was a National League batting champion for Colorado in 2014.

"I played one game of junior hockey as a 16-year-old," Morneau said, who had a tryout with the Portland Winterhawks, a team that included Marian Hossa. "I was supposed to leave home and play for them when I was 17, but I didn't want to do that. Later on the baseball scouts said that's the direction I should go, and it worked out."

In 14 big league seasons, the first baseman had a .281 average with 247 home runs, 985 RBI and a .481 slugging percentage. He was honored at the Diamond Awards on Thursday night for alumni community service, is a special assistant for the Twins, and a member of the Fox Sports North broadcast team.

Morneau and his wife, Krista, and their five children live full-time in Minnesota.

"I never thought, while I was playing, that I'd be living here when I got done playing," he said. "Now I can't imagine living anywhere else."

Part of the "M and M Boys" with his friend, teammate and fellow MVP Joe Mauer, Morneau had his best season in 2006 when he hit .321 with 34 home runs and 130 RBI as the Twins won the AL Central title. In 2008, Morneau signed a six-year, $80 million contract with the Twins and finished runner-up to Dustin Pedroia of Boston in AL MVP voting after driving in 129 runs.

The Twins drafted Morneau in the third round (89th overall) in 1999 and, after moving from catcher to first base, he made his big league debut four years later.

"I always loved catching, I caught from the time I was five years old," he said. "But obviously the change worked out."

Morneau mentioned Corey Koskie as his early mentor with the Twins, and said Doug Mientkiewicz — whose job he would end up taking — gave him numerous pointers about playing first base.

The team will induct Morneau on May 23 before a game against the Chicago White Sox.

