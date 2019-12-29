Leave it to Bieber to announce a tour and a new album on Christmas Eve.

People probably weren’t paying attention, but Justin Bieber let the world know via Instagram that he’s doing a 45-date stadium-and-arena tour in 2020 — with a June 21 show at Target Center — with the promise of his fifth studio album next year.

Meanwhile, he will drop a new single, “Yummy,” on Jan. 3.

In the last couple of years, Bieber has been busy appearing on hits by Billie Eilish, Dan + Shay, Ed Sheeran, DJ Khaled and the 2017 Luis Fonsi/Daddy Yankee smash “Despacito.”

The 25-year-old has been a pop presence for 10 years, though he last toured in 2016-17 behind his “Purpose” album. He played Target Center on the first leg of the tour but canceled a U.S. Bank Stadium date in ’17 along with five other scratched stadium gigs.

No ticket details have been announced for the 2020 Minneapolis performance, which will come after stadium concerts in Seattle, Denver and Chicago, among other places.