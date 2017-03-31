A century-old office building up for lease in St. Paul trades off modern features for a great location. It is across the street from the Minnesota History Center, a stone’s throw from the Cathedral of St. Paul and has sweeping views of downtown.

Tenants are wanted for the Kellogg Center, which was formerly called the Hayden Center when it served as the offices for the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis. The reference to the late Ambrose Hayden has been dropped and the building is named after its location on Kellogg Boulevard.

Last year, the 60,000-square-foot building was sold to the neighboring Minnesota Historical Society for $4.5 million. It was the first major sale of the archdiocese’s property after it declared bankruptcy.

“This is a special building that not only will support activities at the History Center but it can also create other opportunities for MHS to find the right mix of tenants,” said Julie Bauch, chief executive of Bauch Enterprises, which is helping to manage and lease space in the Kellogg Center.

Bauch Enterprises has also moved its offices to the building.

The Kellogg Center was built in 1914 and had been the Cathedral School until 1979, when it was turned into offices.

Retail developments close to being finished in Woodbury’s CityPlace

The retail component of the 100-acre CityPlace development in Woodbury is nearing completion.

Numerous retailers are set to open this spring in CityPlace, including Nordstrom Rack, Whole Foods Market, Sierra Trading Post and a La-Z-Boy furniture store.

“The nearing completion of CityPlace retail is a big milestone for the project,” said Kaylee McCall Correa, spokeswoman for Florida-based real estate investment firm Elion Partners, which is behind the development.

CityPlace is located off Interstate 94 and Radio Drive. The retail component is supposed to complement the rest of the development which will include offices, a 50,000-square-foot medical office building and a Residence Inn.