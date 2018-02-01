A bunch of new shops have opened in downtown Minneapolis skyways, but they will disappear next week.

With the Super Bowl on Sunday, previously empty retail spaces throughout downtown buildings have been converted into pop-up shops. Two weeks ago, several NFL shops opened in various locations in downtown Minneapolis, such as the skyway level of the Northstar Center, in the Gaviidae Common and in the IDS Center.

“The pop-up store brings with it the excitement of the Super Bowl to a very well-positioned vacant space,” IDS Center general manager Deb Kolar said.

NFL stores have also opened in the Mall of America and several hotels. The stores, which carry official Super Bowl merchandise like T-shirts, hats and footballs, are operated by Philadelphia-based Aramark Corp.

A portion of the old Dayton’s/Macy’s store on Nicollet Mall has been turned into a fan zone with food vendors, a Prince exhibit, the Kitten Bowl and interactive experiences created by Sleep Number and Bridgestone Tires.

At City Center, about a dozen Twin Cities retailers have popped up in small, temporary spaces for Super Bowl week and are being called the North Local Market. The retailers include Sven Original Clogs, J.W. Hulme, Sanborn Canoe, Hammer Made, I like you, Sota Clothing, Stephanie’s, Wool and Whiskey, Droolin’ Moose, Eyebobs, the Wow Bar, Excelsior Candle Co., Thumbs Cookies, Leather Works, Vandalia Street Press, Worker B, Urban Under Cover and Spinning Wylde.

Nicole Norfleet

