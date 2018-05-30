In a major legal victory for 3M Co., federal jurors in Minneapolis decided Wednesday that a South Carolina man didn't adequately show that a surgical infection he suffered was caused by a defective patient-warming device.

After more than two weeks of testimony, the jury of eight women and three men took less than two hours to decide that Louis Gareis, 76, had not met his burden of showing that 3M's Bair Hugger device caused his problem during hip-replacement surgery in 2010.

Gareis' attorneys said an appeal will be filed, but they declined to comment further after the verdict was read late Wednesday afternoon.

The trial before U.S. District Judge Joan Ericksen had been designated a "bellwether" case, the first of thousands of individual lawsuits pending against Maplewood-based 3M to go to a jury.

Bellwether trials are commonly used to test arguments in a small number of cases to help determine whether to litigate, settle or drop other lawsuits with similar allegations. That means the Gareis case may affect the thousands of other pending Bair Hugger cases.

The Bair Hugger is a Minnesota-invented medical device used in more than 80 percent of U.S. hospitals during surgery to maintain the patient's normal body temperature before, during and after a surgery, including at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

The system comes in many different models, but in general it includes a disposable "blanket" that looks somewhat like an inflatable float used in pools. The blanket fills up with warm air pumped through a hose from a warming unit that sits on the floor of the operating room.

Gareis and the plaintiffs in the other pending cases allege that heat created by the Bair Hugger rises and lifts particles from the operating room floor to the area above a surgical incision. 3M argued that no scientific study has ever shown that the device moves infection-causing bacteria into an incision.

"3M is grateful that the jury put science first," the company said in a statement. "This verdict affirms the science behind the 3M Bair Hugger system, which has been proven to be a safe and effective way to warm patients during surgery."