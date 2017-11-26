Jurors have convicted the man of killing a mentally diminished Coon Rapids woman who was his on- and off-again girlfriend despite a court order barring him from going near her.

Lucas A. Jablonski, 26, of Anoka, was convicted last week in Anoka County District Court of second-degree murder in the death in August 2016 of 34-year-old Becky L. Drewlo, whose parents had been her guardians since she turned 18 in November 2000.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 29 for Jablonski, who has been jailed since he was charged in September 2016 with violating the terms of the restraining order, which was granted at the request of her mother in September 2014.

Earlier violations by Jablonski of the same restraining order — in October 2014 and January 2016 — led to convictions in both instances but no significant time in custody.

Soon after Drewlo’s death, a caller to 911 reported seeing Jablonski on the sidewalk outside the apartment complex in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW. with head, neck and facial injuries, according to the charges. He later told authorities that he believed the injuries were self-inflicted, but it took investigators three months to confirm the complex factors of the case, according to prosecutors.

Jablonski had been living with Drewlo for several weeks leading up to her death, the complaint read, despite the restraining order being in force that “precluded [him] from having any contact with Ms. Drewlo and from being at her apartment.”

Lucas Jablonski

In the petition for the restraining order, Laura Drewlo noted that Jablonski had “taken advantage of Becky sexual[ly] many times. Becky lacks sufficient understanding [and] therefore doesn’t understand the consequences.” She said her daughter had considered Jablonski her boyfriend in the months leading up to the petition being filed.

She said her daughter was in a program that allowed her to live independently with professional assistance and keep a job. Court records show she was working at a Kmart in Blaine at the time the harassment order took effect.

The mother argued that Jablonski “has been taking advantage of” her daughter by moving into the apartment after he got out of prison in May 2014 on a robbery conviction, taking money for cigarettes and smoking marijuana in the daughter’s home.

An emergency call in the early morning hours of Aug. 18 brought police to the apartment building, where they found a badly wounded Jablonski on the sidewalk and a knife under him. A trail of blood led to Drewlo’s first-floor apartment. Drewlo was dead on a bedroom closet floor.

Police said in the complaint that video surveillance captures the two together shortly after midnight just outside one of the apartment building’s entrances. Drewlo’s birthday had been that day.