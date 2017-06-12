Jurors have convicted a teenager of raping a fellow student in the boys’ locker room at Shakopee High School.

Angel P. Torres, 18, of Shakopee, was found guilty last week in Scott County District Court of first-degree criminal sexual conduction in connection with the attack on Nov. 1. Torres remains jailed ahead of sentencing on July 28.

The victim, a 17-year-old girl, told an officer assigned to the school that she considered Torres a friend and accepted his invitation to leave class for the water fountain, according to the criminal complaint.

Once there, he grabbed her by the wrist, led her into the handicapped stall of the locker room, secured the door and raped her for 15 to 20 minutes, according to the charging document.

The next day, the School District sent a note to families about “an alleged situation” involving two students that had the attention of police. The note offered no specifics.