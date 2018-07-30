Jurors have acquitted a man of murder but convicted him on two lesser counts in connection with a shooting at the entrance to a Duluth bar.

Aaron D. Humphreys, 44, of Duluth, was found not guilty by a St. Louis County District Court jury of second-degree murder stemming from the shooting in October 2016 of 47-year-old Eric W. Burns, of Duluth, at the front door of Bedrock Bar.

Humphreys, however, was found guilty last week of being a felon in possession of a gun, a felony, and misdemeanor fifth-degree assault. He remains jailed ahead of sentencing scheduled for Oct. 5.

Prosecutors argued that Humphreys shot Burns without justification. Humphreys countered that he saw another man fire the fatal shot from outside the bar.

Humphreys and Burns argued before the shots were fired at the front door of the bar. Burns was shot in the chest and died soon after at a nearby hospital.

Police arrested Humphreys about seven hours after the shooting at a residence about 5 miles away.

His criminal history includes convictions for domestic assault, auto theft and robbery.