Paul Simon

June 8: Simon, arguably America’s second-greatest songwriter of the rock era after Bob Dylan, is undertaking his farewell tour. The singer-songwriter who gave us “The Sound of Silence,” the sounds of South Africa and the sounds of Brazil is retiring from the road, partly due to the death of his longtime guitarist Vincent Nguini. This tour is just Simon and his band. The 76-year-old music icon, the subject of a compelling new authorized biography by Robert Hilburn, is expected to continue writing songs. (Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul. $66-$157, ticketmaster.com.)

Jon Bream

FIFA World Cup

June 14-July 15: Of course there are ways to watch soccer’s World Cup at home, but why not check out the scene at venues that are playing the tournament live? Nomad World Pub and Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis are great because they draw a diverse mix of people. The Local and Brit’s Pub downtown are also solid, and they’ll be opening for games starting as early as 7 a.m. So will a new LGBTQ sports bar called the Black Hart of Saint Paul in the Midway.

Soccer fans watched a 2014 World Cup match at Nomad World Pub in Minneapolis.

Sheila Regan

Northern Spark

June 15-16: The all-night arts fest is getting a shakeup this year, lasting two nights instead of one, and ending at 2 a.m. rather than dawn. It’s also centralized around downtown Minneapolis, taking advantage of the newly renovated Nicollet Mall, in addition to projects at the Commons park and the Central Library. With performances, interactive installations and sweet projections lighting up the summer nights, the event is full of surprises and delights. (Free, http://2018.northernspark.org.)

S.R.

Rock the Garden

June 16: Sardonic balladeer Father John Misty will play to his 89.3 the Current-ensconced base just a few weeks after the release of his latest album, “God’s Favorite Customer.” The rest of the two-stage lineup is coolly eclectic, with Feist highlighting her rocky 2017 album “Pleasure,” bursting jazz star Kamasi Washington daring to be different, Nikki Lane twanging it up, and newish rockers Low Cut Connie and Shame adding buzz alongside local favorites P.O.S. and Chastity Brown. (Walker Art Center, Mpls., $74, rockthegardenfestival.com).

Chris Riemenschneider

Twin Cities Pride

June: It’s LGBT Pride month, and the Twin Cities celebrates with a variety of events where everyone is welcome. Spend an evening tackling serious topics, but probably a few laughs as well at Chelsea Handler’s town hall-like event June 5 at the State Theatre. The Pride Family Picnic entices families with fun and free hot dogs and sides June 17 at Como Park in St. Paul. The colorful main event, the Pride Festival (June 23-24), will have hundreds of exhibitors, plus food vendors and music stages in Minneapolis’ Loring Park. The fest also includes the Beer Dabbler at Pride and Brandy headlining Pride in Concert, followed by fireworks. The month culminates with the Ashley Rukes GLBT Pride Parade that heads down Hennepin Avenue on June 24. (For event details go to tcpride.org.)

Melissa Walker

SOMALIS + MINNESOTA

June 23-March 19, 2019: This Minnesota History Center exhibit highlights Somali-American history and culture, from traditional life in Africa through the migration that began in the 1990s. Guests can visit an Aqal Soomaali, a reconstructed nomadic hut imported from Somalia, and view rare objects and photos. Learn about Somali Minnesotans through video and interactive photo panels. An opening day celebration June 23 offers free admission, family activities and performances by the Somali Museum Dance Troupe. (Minnesota History Center, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, mnhs.org.)

M.W.

Jimmy Buffett is teaming with the Eagles for a summer tour. AP

Daniel Buren: ‘Voile/Toile — Toile/Voile’

June 23; June 26-Oct. 8: French conceptual artist Buren has been commissioned by the Walker Art Center to create a two-part, site-specific sailboat race and performance on Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun). The title is a play on words (it translates to “Sail/Canvas — Canvas/Sail”) that slyly alludes to Buren’s signature striped sails as both paintings and practical devices. The colorful sails will adorn boats during the regatta on June 23, and then hang in the Cowles Pavilion at the Sculpture Garden, in the order of the race winners, beginning June 26. (725 Vineland Pl., Mpls. Free, walkerart.org.)

Alicia Eler

Spoon and Grizzly Bear

June 30: Surly Brewing’s big beer compound in Minneapolis’ Prospect Park has attracted some of the biggest indie-rock acts to roll through Minnesota. Spoon and Grizzly Bear are the zenith of the brewery’s booking efforts — two veteran cult favorites at the height of their powers. Spoon is cresting into its 25th year of prominence off 2017’s redemptive “Hot Thoughts,” and Grizzly Bear is hot as ever in the wake of its fifth critical hit, last year’s “Painted Ruins.” (Surly Brewing Festival Field, 520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls. $41, 18 & older, etix.com.)

Jerard Fagerberg

Eagles and Jimmy Buffett

June 30: Eagles fans thought America’s biggest-selling band was done for good when co-lead singer Glenn Frey died in January 2016. Surprisingly, the Eagles returned to the stage last year, with Frey’s son, Deacon, and veteran country star Vince Gill added to the lineup. This year, the group seems more ambitious than ever in concert by teaming with Jimmy Buffett, a legendary live attraction, to return to stadiums. Like the Eagles, Buffett hasn’t released a studio album of note in years, but his songbook is the subject of a new Broadway musical, “Escape to Margaritaville.” (Target Field, Mpls. $99.50-$349.50, ticketmaster.com.)

J.B.