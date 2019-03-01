Attorneys are scheduled to argue several key issues Friday morning in preparation for the upcoming murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, who fatally shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond in an alley in 2017.

Among the evidentiary issues that prosecutors and defense attorneys are debating are Noor’s refusal to speak with a state investigator about the shooting, his pre-employment psychological exam and whether the defense’s use-of-force expert can testify at the April 1 trial.

It’s unclear if Hennepin County District Judge Kathryn Quaintance will rule on the matters Friday or issue decisions at a later date.

In July 2017, Noor was a passenger in a squad responding to Damond’s 911 call about a possible rape behind her south Minneapolis home when he fired through the driver’s side window, killing her. The case drew widespread attention, including from Damond’s home country of Australia.

Noor was charged last March in Hennepin County District Court with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter; a count of second-degree murder with intent was added late last year.

Attorneys filed several motions and memorandums in the last few weeks on numerous issues: Assistant Hennepin County attorneys Amy Sweasy and Patrick Lofton argued that Noor’s pre-arrest silence should be admitted in court if he were to testify.

“…The defendant had a choice on whether to tell his side of the story during a voluntary interview in a noncoercive setting,” prosecutors wrote. “His decision not to do is relevant.”

The defense previously argued that Noor had invoked his Miranda rights to remain silent, and that admitting the evidence would be a violation of due process.

Prosecutors argued that a state investigator never read Noor his Miranda rights after the shooting because Noor was not in custody.

Noor, through Plunkett, declined to produce a voluntary statement to the investigator multiple times, prosecutors wrote, and only explicitly invoked his constitutional right to remain silent several months later in response to a grand jury convened by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Noor’s silence can only be barred from trial had he first been read his Miranda rights, said a prosecution memorandum. State law and U.S. Supreme Court precedent allow using pre-arrest silence to impeach a defendant who testifies on the witness stand, they argued.

Noor’s attorneys, Thomas Plunkett and Peter Wold, accused the prosecution of trying to improperly introduce parts of Noor’s 2015 pre-employment psychological exam as character witness.

“The State attempts to bootstrap inadmissible evidence into this trial by calling it character evidence despite the fact that the [psychological exam] does not offer any insight into Officer Noor’s character,” defense attorneys wrote in one filing.

Plunkett and Wold object to admitting any evidence from the exam, which they describe as “outdated.”

Attorneys are also debating the admissibility of defense use-of-force expert, Emanuel Kapelsohn, who staged a dramatic courtroom demonstration at the unrelated 2017 trial of then-St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez.

Yanez, who said he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot Philando Castile in 2016 during a traffic stop, was acquitted in Castile’s death.

Prosecutors want to exclude or limit Kapelsohn’s testimony at Noor’s trial, arguing that he has never served as an officer and is “insufficiently qualified to opine” on use-of-force.

Noor hasn’t entered a plea on the charges, but has indicated that he will plead not guilty by reason of self-defense. He remains free on bail.