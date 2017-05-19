More than a year after Prince’s death, a Carver County judge has officially determined that the musician’s sister and five half-siblings are heirs to his massive fortune.

On Friday, Judge Kevin Eide ruled that Prince’s sister, Tyka Nelson, and Omarr Baker, Alfred Jackson, Sharon Nelson, Norrine Nelson and John R. Nelson will divide an estate valued at $100 million to $300 million before taxes.

Prince left no will, but all six had been considered the likely heirs since his accidental overdose death last April.

A formal declaration of Prince’s heirs would give others a year to present credible claims that they also should be included. Eide has already ruled several ineligible. Some of them have objected to making a final heirship determination, noting that their appeals of his rulings are pending at the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

In his ruling, Eide said if the Court of Appeals or state Supreme Court decide there are other heirs, the district court would review the cases. No distribution of assets can happen without a formal order from Eide. No assets will be distributed that might adversely affect those who are challenging their right as heirs before the higher courts make any rulings, Eide said.