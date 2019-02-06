The city of Minneapolis and the Park Board have three months to figure out the path forward for a signature downtown park.

On Tuesday, a Hennepin County judge said the city can no longer operate Commons Park, a 4.2-acre green space next to U.S. Bank Stadium, beginning in May.

The order comes in response to a lawsuit filed by former Minneapolis City Council Member Paul Ostrow and former council candidate John Hayden, which alleged the city violated its charter by operating the park.

“We’re happy with the ruling,” said Hayden. “It’s another consistent ruling that we’re on the right side of this. What we’re looking for next is for public officials to comment with their ideas on how to go forward and make the Commons truly a public space.”

City Attorney Susan Segal said her office will appeal the ruling.

Dawn Sommers, a spokeswoman for the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, said leadership will meet with the city to come up with a joint agreement to comply with the judge’s order.