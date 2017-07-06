Investigative documents into the 1989 abduction of Jacob Wetterling won’t be released any time soon after a Stearns County judge pushed back by a month the deadline for challenging the release of some of those records, saying that “new issues have arisen.”

District Court Judge Ann Carrott didn’t say what those issues were in a brief order moving the deadline to July 31. The original deadline was set for last Friday.

Shortly before some 56,000 pages of documents were to be released early last month by Stearns County, Jacob’s parents, Jerry and Patty Wetterling filed a formal court request to bar public access to some of the pages that they say reveal too much about the family’s private life. Several media outlets are seeking to intervene in the case to advocate for release of the entire file.

When a criminal case is closed, state law requires the release of the investigative file.

Jacob’s disappearance at gunpoint by a masked stranger on a dark October evening was one of the state’s most wrenching and well known unsolved crimes until his killer pleaded guilty last fall, solving the mystery and closing the case.

As crime victims, the Wetterlings were allowed to review the investigative file before it became public and found some parts of it objectionable. Through lawyer Doug Kelley, the Wetterlings were expected to notify the court by June 30 on which documents they wanted withheld.

Carrott’s order now gives the Wetterlings another month to submit the documents they find objectionable.

Once those documents are identified, Carrott is expected to review them before deciding whether to release them.

Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall already has said the documents are public, but indicated in a court filing that the county won’t fight for their release in court.

Led by the Minnesota Coalition on Government Information, several media outlets are asking the court to allow them to formally advocate in court for the release of the entire file.

The Star Tribune has not joined that effort.

