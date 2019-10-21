– A federal judge Monday approved a $40 million settlement between the Diocese of Duluth and more than 100 plaintiffs who said they were sexually abused as children by Catholic clergy and others in the diocese.

In addition to monetary commitments, the agreement calls for the diocese to open its files on more than three dozen priests who had been credibly accused of abuse and develop procedures to ensure children will be protected from such abuse in the future.

Judge Robert Kressel formally signed off on the settlement during a hearing before a packed courtroom Monday morning in U.S. Bankruptcy Court here.

The agreement will allow the diocese to emerge from bankruptcy after it filed for protection from its creditors in December 2015.

Among those who addressed the court Monday was Bishop Paul Sirba, who presides over the Diocese of Duluth. Sirba extended an apology to the victims and expressed his “sincere sorrow for all that the victims of clergy sexual abuse have suffered all these years.”

He also assured them that the diocese would use every available means to make its environment safe, and pledged to hold accountable those who committed the abuse.

Jeff Anderson, the attorney representing 120 of the claimants said the settlement “can and does make this community safer and better.”

Said Kressel, in approving the agreement, “I hope that the diocese does not move on and put this behind them … that this is not closure … the church should never forget.”

Kressel added that what happened should be remembered, reviewed, shared and taught so that history does not repeat itself.

The Duluth diocese has more than 56,000 members in 92 parishes in northeastern Minnesota.