Whether or not the Twins have some power hitters this season, we know they’ll at least offer some power ballads: Eighties anthem rockers Journey and Def Leppard are pairing up for a ballpark tour that will land July 27 at Target Field.

The Minneapolis date falls midway through a 58-city tour by the classic-rock vets, who are playing many other ballparks together including Wrigley Field and Fenway Park. They are also playing indoor venues on the long trek, including the Fargodome in Fargo on July 28 and Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on July 23.

Both bands have played the Twin Cities often in recent years, but usually as their own headliners. Journey's YouTube-discovered replacement singer Arnel Pineda has now been in the band longer than heyday frontman Steve Perry. Def Leppar still boasts most of its heyday lineup save for late guitarist Steve Clark.

Tickets for most dates on the tour are due to go on sale Feb. 3, but Twins officials did not yet release on-sale info or prices for the show here. They did confirm the show in a tweet, though (below). This is the third concert announced for the Twins ballpark this year, after the Eagles and Jimmy Buffet double-header on June 30 and the Zac Brown Band on Aug. 10.