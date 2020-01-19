JOSH DONALDSON TIMELINE

• Began as a third baseman at Auburn but developed into a catcher to improve his draft standing.

• Drafted 48th overall in 2007 by the Cubs. Technically, that was a first-round choice, because there were 40 compensation picks for teams who lost free agents. Notable top-10 choices in that draft were David Price (No. 1), Mike Moustakas (No. 2) and Madison Bumgarner (No. 10).

• Traded by Cubs in 2008 to Oakland in a six-player deal that sent pitcher Rich Harden to Chicago.

• Debuted with the Athletics in 2010 but played only at Class AAA Sacramento in 2011.

• Stopped catching in 2012 and became Oakland’s full-time third baseman in 2013. He was an All-Star the following season.

• Traded to Toronto for four players, including Brett Lawrie, after the 2014 season.

• Voted AL MVP in 2015 when he posted career highs in home runs (41), RBI (123) and WAR (8.5). WAR (wins above replacement) measures a player’s total value to his team.

• Hit 37 homers with 99 RBI and 122 runs scored in 2016, but injuries in 2017 and 2018 limited him, and with an expiring contract he was traded to Cleveland on Aug. 31, 2018, for a prospect.

• Signed a one-year deal with the Braves for $23 million last season and was the NL Comeback Player of the Year (37 homers, 94 RBI).

• Has been in the postseason three times with Oakland, twice with Toronto once with both Cleveland and Atlanta. He hit .260 with five home runs and 16 RBI in 39 playoff games (150 at-bats).

• Among active players who have fewer than 10 years of major league service, Donaldson is second in career WAR (44.8) behind Mike Trout (72.5) and is followed by Paul Goldschmidt (43.1) and Mookie Betts (42.0).