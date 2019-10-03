NEW YORK -- Jose Berrios will start Game 1 of the American League Division Series for the Twins on Friday night at Yankee Stadium.

Manager Rocco Baldelli made the decision official at a Thursday news conference at the Stadium.

Berrios (14-8, 3.68 ERA) will face Yankees lefthander James Paxton (15-6, 3.82).

Baldelli also said infielder Luis Arraez (ankle sprain) has improved to the point where he could be on the team's 25-man playoff roster. That roster will be finalized on Friday morning.

Berrios will be making his second postseason appearance. He pitched in the 2017 wild card game against the Yankees, relieving Ervin Santana, but gave up three runs over three innings, including a home run to Aaron Judge.

Paxton has not lost a game since July 26 and posted a 1.69 ERA over his last seven starts, as his curveball has become a weapon down the stretch.