The chef and humanitarian known worldwide for his work feeding thousands of hungry people during disasters is headed to the Twin Cities — but don’t panic! José Andrés has something to say, and you can have a seat at the discussion.

He will speak at the State Theatre (805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.) at 7:30 p.m. March 2 as part of the Inspired Conversations series from the Star Tribune and the Hennepin Theatre Trust.

The Spanish chef/restaurateur, with a portfolio of more than two dozen dining spots in the U.S., formed the nonprofit World Central Kitchen in 2010.

The organization uses food as a way to empower communities and strengthen economies while feeding a lot of desperate people along the way.

The James Beard Foundation recognized Andrés’ work with its award of Humanitarian of the Year in 2018.

He was twice named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People, most recently in 2018, and received a National Humanities Medal from the National Endowment for the Humanities in 2015, among other recognition.

Chefs José Andrés, center, and Ferran Adriá, with Ann Kim of Young Joni, during a 2015 visit to the Twin Cities.

He also lectures as part of the “Science and Cooking” class at Harvard University, as well as at “The Sustainable Plate” class at George Washington University in D.C.

His compelling account of World Central Kitchen’s experience in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria can be found in his book “We Fed an Island,” and he has written two cookbooks, including last year’s “Vegetables Unleashed” (cook like José Andrés!)

A portion of the proceeds from the State Theatre’s ticket sales will be donated to Second Harvest Heartland.

This event promises to be a lively conversation with Andrés — how could it not be? — so please join us.

Tickets, from $58.50-$68.50, are available at the theater and through HennepinTheatreTrust.org. □