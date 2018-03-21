FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Infielder Jorge Polanco spoke to his Twins teammates Wednesday afternoon, apologizing for letting them down with an 80-game PED suspension.

It was the first time Polanco was able to speak to the team as a group since the suspension was announced Sunday. The players and manager Paul Molitor declined to give specifics, but the speech was well received for how he owned up to his his error.

"It says a lot to get up in front of a big league clubhouse and not just address people, but address them with authority and conviction and standing tall," second baseman Brian Dozier said. "We appreciate that."

When asked how Polanco's message was received, Dozier said, "We just embraced him with love. We all make mistakes."

In addition to the Polanco speech, it's been a busy day here at the CenturyLink Sports Complex. Mainly because ESPN is televising tomorrow's game against the Yankees and are out in force tonight working on advance stuff.

Molitor said he hopes to announce his Opening Day starter on Thursday. At this point, it looks as if Jake Odorizzi will get the nod, with Jose Berrios lined up to pitch one of the game in Puerto Rico in front of his homefolk. My view: The rotation gets jumbled during the regular season anyway. How many times will Berrios get to pitch in front of his country?

Molitor also hopes to decide on a four or five man rotation, a decision that could be based on how Phil Hughes pitches on Thursday. My view: There's no need for five starters over the first 10-12 days of the schedule, and the Twins could arrange a four-man into late April if they wanted. Hughes has to pitch his way into the rotation.

Righthander Trevor May is now throwing all of his pitches in bullpen sessions as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery. His said the plan is for him to pitch live batting practice in two weeks. If that goes well, he'll likely pitch in a couple simulated games before he's allowed to start an official rehab assignment. My guess is that they will time it for him to begin an assignment in early May. That puts him on track for a late May-early June return, which is when his 60-day DL stint ends.

Remember the times I've scolded people for thinking a March 8 lineup was a preview of Opening Day. Well, it's time to read more into what Molitor is doing. This very well could be the lineup Molitor trots out against the Orioles in a week.



Pirates

Corey Dickerson, LF

Starling Marte, CF

Gregory Polanco, RF

Josh Bell, 1B

Jose Osuna, 3B

Elias Diaz, C

Kevin Kramer, 2B

Kevin Newman, SS

Trevor Williams, RHP

Twins

Brian Dozier, 2B

Joe Mauer, 1B

Miguel Sano, 3B

Eddie Rosario, LF

Logan Morrison, DH

Eduardo Escobar, SS

Max Kepler, RF

Byron Buxton, CF

Jason Castro, C

Jose Berrios, RHP