Opposite hitter Jordan Thompson, a former Edina High School star, had 30 kills, two blocks and one ace as the U.S. women's national team beat Brazil 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21 in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League' finals round of Pool B in Nanjing, China.

The 6-4 Thompson will be a senior at the University of Cincinnati this fall.

Ex-Gopher Tori Dixon, of Burnsville, had six kills and five blocks at middle blocker.

Iowa Wild honored

The Iowa Wild received one of the American Hockey League's two President's Awards as the Team of the Year. It reached the Calder Cup playoffs for the first time in franchise history and set more than 50 club records, including most wins and most goals scored.

Todd Frederickson, president of the Iowa Wild, was given the Thomas Ebright Award in recognition of his career contributions to the AHL.

• Max Murphy hit two homers and teammates Dan Motl, Brady Shoemaker, John Silviano and Josh Allen each went deep once as the St. Paul Saints routed the host Winnipeg Goldeyes 10-2.

• Two MIAC women's basketball forwards — Bethel's Taite Anderson and Hamline's Reilly Geistfield — were named to the U.S. Division III team that will play four games in Brazil this month.

• Northern State was the NCAA Division II national attendance leader in women's basketball for the 12th year in a row, according to recently released figures. The Wolves' total attendance was 33,917 at Wachs Arena last season — an average of 2,609 fans per game.

