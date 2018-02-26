Even during a tough season for the Gophers men’s basketball team, Jordan Murphy still came away with all-conference honors Monday.

Murphy, who led the Big Ten with 11.4 rebounds per game, was named All-Big Ten second team by the media. The 6-foot-7 junior forward averaged 17 points per game and also broke the U’s single-season rebound mark with 352.

Senior guard Nate Mason, who was an all-conference first team pick last year, finished fourth in the Big Ten in scoring with 18.6 points per game in conference play — but did not claim an all-conference team spot this season, making honorable mention instead.

Junior guard Dupree McBrayer was also among the All-Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honorees.

The Gophers (15-16, 4-14 in conference) play 7 p.m. Wednesday against Rutgers in the Big Ten tournament opening around at Madison Square Garden in New York.