Even during a tough season for the Gophers men’s basketball team, Jordan Murphy still came away with all-conference honors Monday.
Murphy, who led the Big Ten with 11.4 rebounds per game, was named All-Big Ten second team by the media. The 6-foot-7 junior forward averaged 17 points per game and also broke the U’s single-season rebound mark with 352.
Senior guard Nate Mason, who was an all-conference first team pick last year, finished fourth in the Big Ten in scoring with 18.6 points per game in conference play — but did not claim an all-conference team spot this season, making honorable mention instead.
Junior guard Dupree McBrayer was also among the All-Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honorees.
The Gophers (15-16, 4-14 in conference) play 7 p.m. Wednesday against Rutgers in the Big Ten tournament opening around at Madison Square Garden in New York.
