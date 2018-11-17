WEEKEND WATCH GUIDE

U-17 Women’s World Cup: United States vs. North Korea, 11 a.m. Saturday, FS2. You might think that the U.S. dominance at the senior level would extend to youth levels, but you’d be wrong. The U-17 team failed to qualify for two of the past four of these every-other-year events and didn’t make it out of the group stage in the other two. North Korea, meanwhile, is the reigning champion. Can the Americans prevail?